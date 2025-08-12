Bergville boy receives life-changing surgery to remove tumours

Ten-year-old Alondwe Ngwenya from Bergville was born with Neurofibromatosis - a genetic condition that causes benign growths in the body.





Although not life-threatening, Alondwe's tumours continued to grow on the left side of his face and on his foot, affecting his daily life.





Last year, the boy's mother, Ntombifuthi Khumalo, reached out for help through the media.





Word got to Anil Madaree, a professor of plastic surgery practising at the Chief Albert Luthuli Hospital and Netcare uMhlanga Hospital.





" The tumour on his face was very disfiguring. He was nine years old and in school. He has a normal brain and normal intellect, but because of this tumour, he felt psychologically like there was something wrong with him," says Dr Madaree.





In June, Dr Madaree led a team of specialists who performed a four-hour-long procedure pro bono.





" His ear was hanging down on his neck, so we had to elevate his ear and bring it up. We had to remove a lot of the tumour, the skin, and remodel the skin back to a bit more of a normal sort of configuration."



