KZN blood stocks at ‘shockingly' low levels

The organisation says many donors are still on holiday or travelling.

Schools and universities being closed has also put a pause on the collection of crucial stock.

SANBS's Neelashan Govender has urged donors to give blood at donor centres, mobile blood drives, as well as shopping mall clinics, beach clinics, and markets where the SANBS operates.

" SANBS needs to have a five-day blood supply readily available. However, our blood stocks have dropped to below 3.5 days.

"At the moment, we are encouraging our old group donors to please come through and support the blood drives. On a daily basis, we require 1,000 O-group blood units."

