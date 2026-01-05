KZN authorities warn as dangerous spring tides trigger drownings

Police Search and Rescue Units, eThekwini metro police, lifeguards and the National Sea Rescue Institute are involved in ongoing efforts to locate several missing people.





NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon says officials are currently at Pennington Beach, Hibberdene, Umkomaas, Durban, Ballito, King Cetshwayo and St Lucia.





"Where missing persons are located and recovered, the police will coordinate with families for formal identification.





"NSRI, police, emergency services and lifeguards are appealing to the public to be cautious during this full moon Spring tide phase, where rip currents and sea currents can be stronger than normal.





"Only swim at beaches protected by lifeguards. Be cautious and exercise safety on inland waters. Do not drink alcohol and swim. Parents, please ensure that your children have responsible adult supervision in and around water.





"Anyone launching any kind of craft onto water - wear your lifejacket and download and use the NSRI SafeTRX smartphone app."





The spring tide peaked on Monday and is expected to affect tidal conditions along the country’s entire coastline for the next three days.





Police are yet to confirm an official figure on those missing in KZN.





