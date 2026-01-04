KZN authorities urge beach safety as search continues after drownings
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
With search operations continuing along the KZN coast, Cooperative Governance officials in the province are urging beachgoers to remain alert and stick to safety rules.
Emergency teams have responded to several drowning incidents reported since New Year’s Eve.
Sea rescuers, the NSRI, say search and recovery operations are still active at beaches in Durban, Ballito, King Catshwayo, Pennington, Hibberdene and Umkomaas.
KZN COGTA spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila has urged swimmers to stay within the designated areas and to follow instructions from lifeguards.
"The MEC for KZN COGTA, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has [expressed] shock and extended his condolences to the grieving families during this incredibly difficult time. The MEC further commended the swift response of the lifeguards and first responders who worked under perilous conditions, including high tides and fading light, to rescue survivors.
"The Department urges all beachgoers to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to the instructions of lifeguards and disaster management officials.
"With the summer season continuing, the public is reminded to swim only in designated areas and to be wary of strong currents.
"The SAPS has opened inquest dockets regarding the deceased, and the Provincial Disaster Management Centre remains on high alert as search operations continue across the coastal belt."
