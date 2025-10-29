KZN authorities alarmed at deadly surge in bootleg booze
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
The KZN Economic Regulatory Authority says it's concerned about the serious health and safety risks posed by the high volumes of counterfeit alcohol circulating in the country.
The KZN Economic Regulatory Authority says it's concerned about the serious health and safety risks posed by the high volumes of counterfeit alcohol circulating in the country.
At the weekend, the KZN Hawks swooped on what they say was a sophisticated fake booze factory in Howick.
Machines used to produce counterfeit Smirnoff-branded bottles, closures and stickers were seized.
The authority's Bongani Mngoma says research has shown that an estimated 20% to 38% of alcohol in circulation in the country is counterfeit.
"Based on the latest estimates or previous estimates, it's around a R25 billion market of illegal alcohol. Now, if you look at then the tax losses based on that, is that those people are not paying any excise tax or anything like that. If you just put that at 5%, that's about a billion rand. That's not coming into the economy in terms of the excise taxes for that.”
Mngoma says the lack of regulation means these products don't adhere to quality standards.
ALSO READ: KZN police uncover R1.5m illegal liquor operation
He says more awareness is needed in communities so that people know what to look out for.
" Some people have lost lives from consuming this alcohol. Some people were testifying saying that some people have gone blind from consuming illicit alcohol.
"It's a serious health risk. It's not just about the economy, it's about the health of the people who are consuming these products because some of them are not known how they're made."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago