KZN authorities alarmed at deadly surge in bootleg booze

At the weekend, the KZN Hawks swooped on what they say was a sophisticated fake booze factory in Howick.

Machines used to produce counterfeit Smirnoff-branded bottles, closures and stickers were seized.

The authority's Bongani Mngoma says research has shown that an estimated 20% to 38% of alcohol in circulation in the country is counterfeit.

"Based on the latest estimates or previous estimates, it's around a R25 billion market of illegal alcohol. Now, if you look at then the tax losses based on that, is that those people are not paying any excise tax or anything like that. If you just put that at 5%, that's about a billion rand. That's not coming into the economy in terms of the excise taxes for that.”

Mngoma says the lack of regulation means these products don't adhere to quality standards.





ALSO READ: KZN police uncover R1.5m illegal liquor operation

He says more awareness is needed in communities so that people know what to look out for.

" Some people have lost lives from consuming this alcohol. Some people were testifying saying that some people have gone blind from consuming illicit alcohol.

"It's a serious health risk. It's not just about the economy, it's about the health of the people who are consuming these products because some of them are not known how they're made."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)