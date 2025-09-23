KZN animal rescuers now searching for two stowaway baboons

Over the weekend, a juvenile baboon was spotted in Umbilo.

On Monday, rescuers were called to a factory in the area where the animal was contained and a trap was set.

But Clint Halkett-Siddall from the Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) says while the baboon went inside, the trap didn’t shut.

”It somehow last night managed to move some of the barriers that we had put in the room that was contained and pulled them away and managed to escape again. Our team has gone out again this morning with another trap.

“And we are working with Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife District Conservation Officers, as well as another person from the Durban and East Coast SPCA, who might be able to assist with darting in case we don't manage to get it in the trap.”

He says an older baboon was also seen on Monday evening, and he believes the two are related.

“They possibly got off the ship together, and the young one followed the mom on board.”

Halkett-Siddall has urged people not to approach or harm the animals.

Instead, take a video and share a drop pin location with CROW.

”We don’t know what troops they came from, and if we release them to the wrong troops, then basically they could be attacked and killed by the other troops. So, the best programme going forward would be to send them up to Limpopo.”

