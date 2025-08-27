KZN ANC says MEC Rodgers abusing his powers

In a video statement on Monday, Rodgers said the provincial transport department was riddled with corruption, even suggesting it could be placed under administration.





Rodgers has ordered that the new tender process for scholar transport be halted over alleged irregularities.





Provincial ANC Task Team Coordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu addressed the matter at a media briefing in Durban on Wednesday.





" By issuing a public threat that he will place the Department of Transport under administration as he has done with the Department of Education, this posture cannot be left unchallenged because at its core is about how the government of provincial unity should function."





Mabuyakhulu says while the ANC is not opposed to Treasury probing departments, they’re concerned about Rodgers’ conduct.





" You can't probe when you already have a verdict [on] what the outcome is going to be. The ANC simply says you are now manipulating and abusing the positions of power that are vested in your office. It does not vest with you as an individual.





"If there are any difficulties with any programme of government, there has to be a proper investigation, like it would be. But you can’t go and be able to simply indicate that you're going to be targeting which departments first"





Earlier, Transport MEC Siboniso Duma rejected Rodgers’ remarks as a campaign of misinformation about the scholar transport programme.





He says the decision to restart the tender process came after he flagged supply chain discrepancies amid budget cut issues faced by the department.





