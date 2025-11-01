KZN ANC intervenes in Umkhanyakude leadership dispute
Updated | By Simphiwe Gumede
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it has reminded the party's
delegation in the northern region to strictly adhere to organisational
procedures, when making leadership appointments.
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it has reminded the party's delegation in the northern region to strictly adhere to organisational procedures, when making leadership appointments.
The party says it has advised Umkhanyakude's deputy mayor to step down.
Councillor Siphile Mdaka's appointment on Thursday comes after he was removed as mayor, from the same municipality, earlier this month.
The provincial ANC’s Fanele Sibisi says the party has met with the delegation of the Nokuhamba Nyawo Region.
ALSO READ: KZN Treasury withdraws support for Umkhanyakude
He says they have issued a reminder that all deployments must follow proper procedures.
“We have full confidence in his leadership. We believe he has led the municipality with honour and dignity.
“We believe that the process that unfolded was not properly understood, and it ought to be reversed. The ANC will continue with its internal process.”
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 4 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 4 hours ago