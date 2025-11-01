KZN ANC intervenes in Umkhanyakude leadership dispute

The party says it has advised Umkhanyakude's deputy mayor to step down.

Councillor Siphile Mdaka's appointment on Thursday comes after he was removed as mayor, from the same municipality, earlier this month.

The provincial ANC’s Fanele Sibisi says the party has met with the delegation of the Nokuhamba Nyawo Region.

ALSO READ: KZN Treasury withdraws support for Umkhanyakude

He says they have issued a reminder that all deployments must follow proper procedures.

“We have full confidence in his leadership. We believe he has led the municipality with honour and dignity.

“We believe that the process that unfolded was not properly understood, and it ought to be reversed. The ANC will continue with its internal process.”

