KZN among hotspots for rogue cops, Ipid says

On Wednesday, Ipid released its statistics for the first quarter of 2025/26.





Over one thousand one hundred cases across the country were reported to it in the first three months of the current financial year.





“Most of the cases were in our four hotspot provinces, namely, the Western Cape with 213, Gauteng 177, KwaZulu-Natal 161 and Eastern Cape at 138.





“The province with the least intake is North West with 73 cases," says the directorate's spokesperson, Lizzy Suping.





Many of the cases are for assault, torture and death due to police action and the discharge of an official firearm.





Suping says there has been an increase in the number of officers accused of rape, with 27 cases recorded compared to 22 in the corresponding period last year.





"2025/26’s first quarter also saw Ipid refer 390 dockets to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision to prosecute. As at the end of the first quarter, 1,090 cases were on the court roll."





Ipid secured 15 criminal convictions in the first quarter.





The sentences range from penalties or fines and imprisonment.





