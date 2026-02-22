KZN among first to receive FMD vaccines

One million doses landed from Argentina's Biogenesis Bago yesterday, with a further five million expected by the end of next month.





KZN remains the epicentre of the disease.





Earlier this month, the Premier moved to declare FMD a provisional disaster after cases were confirmed in all districts.





Receiving the vaccines at OR Tambo International Airport, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen said KZN, along with the Free State and the North West, will receive the largest share of the first batch.





Steenhuisen said a distribution map has been developed to guide the rollout.





"The Ministerial Task Team together with Dr. Magojane and others have developed a heat map for the country where every municipal boundary has been broken up into a primary, secondary, or tertiary classification.





"Obviously, the primary sectors are where the diseases at its most violent and is spreading the fastest, so those primary areas will be focused," said Steenhuisen.





We have a strategy for dairies and a strategy for feedlots, but also at the same time a strategy for communal areas.









He's warned that vaccines must be backed by strict bio-security and adherence to animal movement controls.





"These vaccines on their own are not a silver bullet, and there can never be a substitute for good bio security on farm level adherence to movement controls and the laws and regulations relating to the movement of animals.



