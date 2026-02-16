KZN AmaKhosi sworn in as Commissioners of Oaths

Over 280 AmaKhosi were officially confirmed as Commissioners of Oaths by Premier Thami Ntuli in Mayville on Monday.





The chiefs also received certificates and the necessary tools to carry out their new responsibilities.





Ntuli said this would improve access to justice in remote communities.





"This is a step forward to empower Amakhosi to enable them to play a role that will be much more beneficial to the people who are residing in their areas. We know that in particular the you are looking for jobs, they do not have money and they travel distances to police stations to have their documents certified. Now they will just walk to the traditional court."





Inkosi Sifiso Shinga, chairperson of the KZN Provincial House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders, welcomed the move.





He said it brings much needed relief, especially for job seekers who were sometimes discouraged from applying for work because of the cost and distance involved in certifying documents.





"We will make sure that all Amakhosi are careful of not certifying unauthorised documents where people will take chancers. Amakhosi have taken lessons for these certificates and why know what to do."





KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the development will also help ease congestion at police stations.





"This will lessen the burden in the police and is going to allow the South African Police Service focus on their primary goal and objectives of protecting society, investigating crime, and arresting those who are committing crime."





