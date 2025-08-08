 KZN Agriculture urges farmers to register to access aid
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo

KwaZulu-Natal Agriculture has urged farmers and agri-businesses to register their operations in order to qualify for government support.

KwaZulu-Natal Agriculture MEC Thembeni KaMadlopha-Mthethwa
MEC Thembeni KaMadlopha-Mthethwa met with farmers, producers, and agricultural experts in Durban on Thursday.

They discussed ways of tackling ongoing challenges in the sector, ranging from climate change to food security and rural development.

Recent flooding, as well as veld fires and foot-and-mouth disease have negatively impacted food production.

KaMadlopha-Mthethwa said while the department is committed to supporting the sector, the lack of documents such as water licences and SARS registration are often a headache.

"SARS saying you can't give a person money when that person is not paying tax. Issues of water have also disturbed a lot of farmers,” she said.

