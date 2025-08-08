KZN Agriculture urges farmers to register to access aid
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
KwaZulu-Natal
Agriculture has urged farmers and
agri-businesses to register their operations
in order to qualify for government
support.
MEC Thembeni KaMadlopha-Mthethwa met with farmers, producers, and agricultural experts in Durban on Thursday.
They discussed ways of tackling ongoing challenges in the sector, ranging from climate change to food security and rural development.
Recent flooding, as well as veld fires and foot-and-mouth disease have negatively impacted food production.
READ: Poor service delivery taking toll on KZN farmers
KaMadlopha-Mthethwa said while the department is committed to supporting the sector, the lack of documents such as water licences and SARS registration are often a headache.
"SARS saying you can't give a person money when that person is not paying tax. Issues of water have also disturbed a lot of farmers,” she said.
KZN Agriculture MEC Thembeni KaMadlopha-Mthethwa is meeting with key stakeholders in Durban to discuss ways of tackling ongoing challenges in the sector. The province has been hit by floods, veld fires and Foot and Mouth disease, which have negatively impacted food production. pic.twitter.com/p8CkrFQNyh— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) August 7, 2025
