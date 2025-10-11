KZN Agriculture MEC launches campaign to boost farming jobs
Updated | By Simphiwe Gumede
KZN Agriculture MEC Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa says the newly launched planting season campaign will help create jobs in the industry.
KZN Agriculture MEC Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa says the newly launched planting season campaign will help create jobs in the industry.
She led the initiative in Underberg yesterday, which she says is aimed at promoting farming and boosting food security.
The MEC says one of the biggest challenges her department faces is that some farmers use government support only to feed themselves.
READ: KZN Agriculture urges farmers to register to access aid
She says she wants them to rather focus on farming as a business and expand their enterprises.
" It's good that you start something. I believe in self-help and self-reliance and then you'll say, this is my sweat. We are where we are not because we have been assisted by department, but department would always assist them by giving them capacity.
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