KZN academic develops AI that detects skin cancer with 99% accuracy

Dr Kavita Behara, an Engineering lecturer, designed four AI models that significantly improve how computers classify skin cancer from medical images.





Her PhD study, completed at UKZN, focused on optimising AI systems for a more accurate diagnosis.





Across three major global data sets, the models achieved accuracy levels of up to 99-percent, outperforming existing methods.





Behara says this breakthrough could help doctors detect skin cancer earlier, and make screening more accessible worldwide.





" In South Africa, there is only five auto-finder AI developed machines are available in the entire country. This background gave me a picture of let me start building a AI model, which can help the citizens.





"Before they go to the hospitals, I can start with a model, which they can load it on their phones and they can first screen whether they're cancerous or not."





