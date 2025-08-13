KZN 158m over budget - Rodgers
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
Finance
MEC Francois Rodgers has told the KwaZulu-Natal legislature the province's
spending was over budget by R158 million in the past financial year.
A further R7.8 billion has been rolled over to the next financial year, with R3.2 billion still unpaid due to cash shortages.
Rodgers warned that many payments are now overdue by more than 30 days, breaching finance laws.
The MEC also raised concerns about possible ghost employees, which are under investigation.
His spokesperson Nkosikhona Duma said employee salaries remain the biggest cost driver especially in health and education.
Duma said MEC Rodgers is urging strict financial discipline and accountability across all departments.
"MEC Francois Rogers is concerned that the accrued amount of R7.8 billion far exceeds accruals from the past two financial years," said Duma.
"MEC Rogers says adherence to financial management prescripts and good corporate governance will be key to alleviating pressure on the provincial fiscus.
"MEC Rogers assess that consequence management where there's clear evidence of financial misconduct is guaranteed."
