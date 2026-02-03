kykNET reality contestant missing after suspected hijacking
Updated | By Newswatch
Police in Komatipoort in Mpumalanga are investigating the disappearance of a woman in Marloth Park.
Mariana Kotze was reported missing on Monday following a suspected hijacking incident.
The 67-year-old, who participated in kykNET's food reality show Kokkedoor in 2019, was travelling to a local mall in the area at the time.
Reports indicate that she was hijacked near the Nkomazi toll plaza while driving a silver Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.
Following the incident, her husband, Boland Kotze, received a message from the alleged hijackers instructing him not to block or close their bank accounts.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been no withdrawals from their accounts.
Newswatch reached out to the husband and confirmed that his wife was still missing.
The authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the police at 08600 10 111.
