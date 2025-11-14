KwaMashu woman sentenced for killing young daughter for insurance payout

The mother initially claimed the teen died after falling off the bed at their home in KwaMashu.





A post-mortem revealed her injuries were inconsistent with the explanation.





Neighbours also reported hearing the girl pleading with her mother not to kill her.





Police later discovered the woman had taken out several life insurance policies on the child and had confirmed payout procedures shortly before the murder.





She was arrested and eventually admitted to having killed her daughter for the insurance money.





"The incident took place in ‘D’ Section, in KwaMashu, in July 2024," says KwaZulu-Natal NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara.





"The NPA welcomes the conviction and sentence. We remain steadfast in our commitment to uphold the rule of law and pursue justice without fear or favour. We will safeguard the rights and dignity of all members of society, especially children and other vulnerable groups."





