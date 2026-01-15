KwaMashu family ‘comforted’ by late daughter’s four matric distinctions

They're still processing the heartbreaking loss of their daughter, who's no longer here to see the fruits of her hard work with Tuesday's release of the matric results.

Wandile Ncube passed away last month.

Her family says she went to bed and didn't wake up the next morning.

Wandile, who attended Zeph Dhlomo High School, earned a Bachelor's pass with four distinctions.

Her father, Sanele Mvubu, says he had high hopes for her.

He says that despite the loss, her achievement gives them some comfort.

“She had two sisters and one brother. They’re still crying. Even when the results came, and they phoned me, she was crying. I was looking forward to doing the right thing for her, but she passed away. I'm very sad.”