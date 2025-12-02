KwaDukuza unveils festive crime crackdown

Mayor Siduduzo Gumede on Tuesday launched the holiday safety plan at Blythedale Beach, one of the four north coast beaches with Blue Flag status.





Gumede says the municipality is enhancing law enforcement visibility by adding 60 lifeguards and extending operating hours for emergency teams as holiday crowds arrive.





He says safety is a shared responsibility, and their plan is a shield.





" Public holidays in December draw massive crowds to the beaches, creating environments ripe for challenges, assaults, rapes, overdoses, drownings, road accidents from drinking and driving, theft of vehicles and collisions that claim lives are common.





"The public's fear of crime heightens, and you must address it head-on."





KwaDukuza’s Blue Flag beaches include Blythedale, Willard Beach, Salt Rock and Thompson’s Bay.





The municipality has also introduced new branded traffic and emergency vehicles to improve visibility and prevent misuse.





