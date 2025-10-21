KwaDukuza secures funding to enforce eviction order

On Friday, the Pietermaritzburg High Court granted the municipality an eviction order to move informal residents of Shakas Head to Vlakspruit Farm.





But the municipality says the court order includes several responsibilities that fall outside of its current budget and mandate.





Spokesperson Sfiso Zulu says the residents have to be provided with basic services, including water and sanitation as well as waste removal.





He says they'll engage with several provincial departments, including health and human settlements.





" The order says within 120 days the plan must be in place. This order to evict is not effective yet.





“In such as that the municipality is able to report to court and say we have agreed with the respondent that this is the plan going forward and the court can then say within a month of as far submitting a plan that is agreeable to all parties, then the process of implementing the court order can ensure."





Meanwhile, shack dwellers movement Abahlali baseMjondolo believes that while residents are unhappy about the relocation site, the court's decision is a victory.





