KwaDukuza to cut R1.2bn electricity losses with meter audits, billing reforms

KwaDukuza Municipality says it is implementing measures to reduce electricity losses.





Estimated losses at over R1.2 billion





Residents have raised concerns, saying data compiled by civic groups shows the municipality has lost more than R1.2 billion over three years, with nearly 30% of electricity bought from Eskom going unbilled.





The KwaDukuza Residents Forum's chairperson Warwick Chapman says the losses point to problems with billing, metering, or electricity being used without being recorded.





The estimates were compiled by civic organisations and civil society group, the KwaDukuza Organised Residents Alliance.





Illegal connections and faulty meters identified





The municipality says its own analysis estimates electricity losses at about 26-27%, are caused by illegal connections, faulty meters, billing errors and technical losses.





The municipality's Bridget Shange says audits of 493 large power users have already helped recover more than R24 million in previously unbilled electricity consumption.



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"This process identified 300 defects, which have since been rectified. Additionally, 118 accounts were identified for back-billing where electricity consumption had previously been under-recorded.





KwaDukuza recovers R24 million after audit





" As part of efforts to accelerate delivery, cover loss revenue, and to stabilise electricity losses, KwaDukuza Municipality has finalised the SCM (Supply Chain Management) process to secure external technical support through the RT29-2024 transversal contract. A report will be tabled before council on the 26th of March, 2026."





Shange says they are also working to improve metering and network monitoring.





Meter audits and system upgrades planned





"KwaDukuza Municipality has initiated large-scale meter audits, meter replacements, and system upgrades to improve the accuracy of electricity measurement and billing. These interventions are intended to strengthen monitoring of the distribution network and ensure that electricity consumption is accurately recorded."





She also gave an update on the municipality’s investigations.





“At this stage, the analysis indicates that the root causes of electricity losses are systemic and operational in nature. Ordinarily, such capacity challenges are addressed through organisational reforms and operational interventions, rather than through investigative processes.





“Also, recognising that energy loss reduction is a strategic financial and revenue protection priority, rather than a purely technical issue, it would be irrational to attribute systemic challenges to one particular individual, as a multi-disciplinary approach is required in this regard.





“Accordingly, there is currently no basis to refer this matter to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) unless evidence emerges that confirms the existence of conduct that falls within the SIU’s investigative mandate.”





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