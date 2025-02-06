KwaDukuza probes suspicious bank transactions
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
An investigation into suspicious transactions is underway in KwaDukuza Municipality's primary bank account.
The troubled municipality confirmed that millions of rands were illegally withdrawn from its ABSA bank account last week.
The municipality issued a statement stating that the ABSA Bank Fraud Division contacted them on January 31st, warning them of suspicious transactions processed on the municipal banking system.
Municipal officials subsequently instructed ABSA to restrict any transitions on the account.
While the municipality hasn't confirmed how much money was lost, reports suggest it could be in the region of R30 million.
A Special Council meeting will be held on Thursday to update members and decide on the next steps.
