 KwaDukuza probes suspicious bank transactions
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

KwaDukuza probes suspicious bank transactions

Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo

An investigation into suspicious transactions is underway in KwaDukuza Municipality's primary bank account.

Cash & dash: Are drive-thru ATMs a good idea?
Ibrahim Alfidan / iStock

The troubled municipality confirmed that millions of rands were illegally withdrawn from its ABSA bank account last week. 

 

The municipality issued a statement stating that the ABSA Bank Fraud Division contacted them on January 31st, warning them of suspicious transactions processed on the municipal banking system. 


READ: Liquidation of Ithala Bank 'premature' - KZN Legislature

 

Municipal officials subsequently instructed ABSA to restrict any transitions on the account.

 

While the municipality hasn't confirmed how much money was lost, reports suggest it could be in the region of R30 million. 

 

A Special Council meeting will be held on Thursday to update members and decide on the next steps.


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) 

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.