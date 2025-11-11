KwaDukuza Mayor to deploy law enforcement teams in crime-hit Shakaville
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
KwaDukuza Mayor, Sduduzo Gumede has announced plans to deploy law enforcement teams to Shakaville township, following community concerns over rising crime levels.
Gumede met with residents during his Integrated Development Plan and budget review Imbizo over the weekend.
Residents in D-section said they are particularly worried about illegal land occupation, theft, and violent crimes.
Sphelelo Ngobese, a manager in the mayor's office, says Gumede will also convene a crime-focused Imbizo to tackle these challenges.
" We expect this Imbizo to give birth to a strategic program that will obviously reinforce and strengthen community structures, law enforcement, and ensure that the criminals are apprehended.
"It is known that Shakaville has been affected by land invasions, house robberies, and so forth. This is a general concern that has been raised by the public now that they want the municipality to act in coordinating law enforcement agencies."
