KwaDukuza mayor to crack down on electricity losses
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
KwaDukuza Mayor Siduduzo Gumede says dealing with electricity losses is now one of his administration's top priorities, just over 100 days into the job.
Briefing the media in Ballito on Tuesday, Gumede revealed that the municipality is losing approximately 26% of the electricity it purchases from Eskom.
He said this is due to ageing infrastructure, illegal connections and billing gaps, costing the municipality millions in lost revenue.
Gumede says decisive steps are now underway to ensure residents and businesses pay only for the power they use, while stabilising the electricity system.
" We are strengthening metering and billing for large power users. KwaDukuza has 493 large power users who account for a major portion of our electricity demand. In the past, many of these metering points were not accurately monitored, which contributed to revenue leakages."
A revenue protection unit has also been introduced to investigate tampering, replace faulty prepaid meters and recover lost income.
"Improving billing for small power users - with over 36,000 small power users who are making efforts to ensure correct vending, accurate data and elimination of ghost vending,” said Gumede.
"We will be visiting over 38,000 premises to verify customer information, removing and investigating non-purchase cases."
