KwaDukuza mayor asked to explain missing millions

It's after the municipality confirmed that millions were illegally withdrawn from its ABSA bank account last week.

Some reports have suggested losses of over R30 million.

MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi says a formal letter requesting a full report on what happened has been sent to KwaDukuza Mayor Muzi Ngidi.





The department's spokesperson, Senzo Mzila, says the mayor has been given 48 hours to respond.

"The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has expressed deep concern regarding recent media reports alleging that R37 million has been siphoned from the account of the KwaDukuza Local Municipality. These reports have been circulating widely and have understandably caused significant public concern.

"MEC Buthelezi wishes to assure KwaDukuza residents that the department is treating these allegations with the utmost care and seriousness they deserve."





