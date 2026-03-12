KwaDukuza faces R1.2bn losses in electricity revenue

The KwaDukuza Residents’ Forum says escalating electricity losses could threaten the municipality’s financial stability.





Warwick Chapman, the chairperson of the forum, says the electricity department is failing to generate revenue through selling electricity.





KwaDukuza electricity losses surpass R1.2 billion





Chapman says that based on information collated by civic organisations and KwaDukuza Organised Ratepayers Alliance partners, electricity losses in KwaDukuza over the past three years are estimated to have exceeded R1.2 billion.





He says they made the calculations by comparing the municipality’s publicly reported electricity expenditures with the revenue collected from billing.





" The municipality has nearly 30% of the electricity that it buys that it is not generating revenue on. So, in other words, it's losing 30% of the electricity that it buys from Eskom. It's not billing that out to customers. So that suggests that there's a metering problem or in some other form that the electricity is being consumed without being billed."





Ratepayers call for improved billing and metering systems





Chapman says the forum has actively engaged with the municipality to address the issue.





He adds that the municipality should follow guidelines from the National Treasury and NERSA, which set out best practices for billing, metering and protecting revenue.





"We don't have confidence that the current leadership team of the electricity business unit will get those basics done and get them done right. It's not anything unique or special that needs to happen. We need to get the basics right every day for years until we solve this problem."





KwaDukuza Municipality acknowledges electricity revenue concerns





KwaDukuza Municipality has acknowledged the issue.





It says it is engaging with relevant departments to verify the information before it responds.





Eskom cuts illegal electricity connections in Pietermaritzburg





Meanwhile, Eskom is cutting power to some households in Claridge, in northern Pietermaritzburg.





It says its technicians are removing illegal electricity connections at Hardingsdale Farm. The utility says the move follows repeated engagements with community leaders.





It says the unauthorised connections are costing Eskom and Msunduzi Municipality over R24 million annually in lost revenue.





ALSO READ: PMB ratepayers demand arrests over ‘sabotage’ of infrastructure





"Over the past seven years, the Hardingsdale Farm community has grown to more than 1,000 households. The area consists largely of high Socio-Economic Measure households with the capacity to pay for services," says Eskom's Dadewabo Mbhele.





"The properties have been developed on land that was redistributed and returned to the original occupants and is administered by a trust. Members of the community have constructed extensive illegal electricity infrastructure, including poles, lines and transformers, to supply power to approximately 1,000 households.





"This illegal network taps into the adjacent Eskom and Msunduzi Municipality electricity networks. The unauthorised connections are estimated to result in revenue losses exceeding R24 million per year to Eskom and the municipality. In addition, portions of the illegally installed infrastructure are suspected to have been obtained illegally."





