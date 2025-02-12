KwaDukuza locals demand independent probe into missing funds

Officials say its primary account was breached resulting in unauthorised withdrawals.





The Dolphin Coast Residents and Ratepayers Association is demanding answers.





Chairperson Deon Viljoen says they want an external entity to conduct a forensic investigation.





He says all investigative reports should be made public.





"The Dolphin Coast community is appalled, shocked and even angered about the theft of some R37 million out of the coffers of our municipality. We also demand full transparency in this process. The community will be keeping an eye and will consistently follow up on how this is going to be resolved."





Meanwhile, the municipality says it is carrying out its own investigation.





Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has requested a full report into the missing funds.





