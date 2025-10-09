KwaDukuza council chambers to receive multi-million rand facelift

The municipality announced plans this week to increase the chambers' capacity, saying the current venue is too small to host ordinary sittings.





Speaking to Newswatch, municipal spokesperson Sfiso Zulu said the aim is to accommodate a larger audience, with seat numbers expected to expand from 60 to 100.





He says council meetings are currently being held at Stanger Town Hall due to a lack of space.





Zulu also provided a breakdown of the upgrade's cost, assuring the public that the funds would be handled responsibly.





" The total for the items that will be taken care of comes to R10.9 million. That talks to the building itself, which will cost you about R2.5 million. Some of the items combined will cost about R3.9 million."





Zulu says they have already appointed a contractor.





The municipality also recently appointed a new mayor.





Sduduzo Gumede was elected during a special council sitting in late August at the KwaDukuza Town Hall.





He took over from Ali Ngidi, who was nearly recalled by the African National Congress following allegations of misconduct and financial mismanagement.





