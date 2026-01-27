Three KwaDukuza beaches reopen after oil contamination scare

The municipality says reports of possible contamination along the coastline prompted the suspension of bathing, and environmental agencies were informed.KwaDukuza lifeguard superintendent Bongani Xulu says assessments were carried out at beaches at Blythedale, Willard, Salt Rock Main, and Thompson Bay, all recipients of the international eco-label award.





"Contamination started on Saturday morning where we saw oil that was washing up on the beaches.





It started at Salt Rock Beach, which is a blue flag status beach, and then it went through to Thompsons and Willard Beach.





We don't know from exactly where it started spilling, especially further north."



Xulu says authorities are still unsure of the cause, but on Monday they detected only minimal contamination and reopened.



He says the Blue Flag status has now been reinstated at all three beaches.



"So the protocol when we have some kind of contamination its part of the rules that we lower the Blue Flag status, while we have those issues that we need to deal with.





“That was done on all three beaches where the flags were lowered and there is no other effect going forward," he adds.

