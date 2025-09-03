KwaDabeka, Claremont taxi strike continues

Commuters were left stranded on Tuesday as operations came to a halt in the area.The taxi association in the area are unhappy about the impounding of around 30 minibuses last week.An altercation that led to shots-being fired at an e-hailing driver last week, also saw several operators arrested, further prompting the halt in services.



Santaco KZN spokesperson Sifiso Shangase says their regional leadership is dealing with the matter.



"The regional office as well as the eThekwini metro taxi council are currently in discussion with eThekwini Municipality to be able to resolve the impasse.

“Initially, it was a matter that was deliberated at a local association level, the association took a decision not to continue with operations up until they get attention.



“And we also requested the intervention of our regional taxi council as well as the eThekwini metro council to be able to speed up the outcome."



