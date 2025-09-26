Kruger National Park name change could cost economy, warns expert

She said the park is synonymous with the country’s tourism offering and, as a brand, its name holds immense value both locally and abroad.

"The decision should be taken with great care, as it will have far-reaching implications," said Slabbert.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the name change was proposed by the EFF in the Mpumalanga Provincial Legislature and is supported by the MK Party and the ANC.

DA National Spokesperson Willie Aucamp said the attempt by the EFF to change the name of the Kruger National Park and the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport, is nothing more than political posturing.

Aucamp said no provincial legislature can change the name of a national park.

"The law requires that name changes follow a national process, including the South African Geographical Names Council because this is the name of a National Park, and because it spans more than just Mpumalanga, the legislature for that Province does not have jurisdiction for this process," said Aucamp.

"Even if such a name change made its way to the final approval by the Minister, it is very fortunate that the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries is a DA Minister, Dr Dion George.

"The motion is nothing more than an opinion and has no legal force or effect."

The cost

Professor Slabbert said a name change to the park will have significant financial implications, simply because the park will have to make changes to marketing materials and physical changes like signs.

"A lot of times if you speak to international tourists, they'll indicate to you, I'm going to Kruger National Park; so it's really well known," said Slabbert.

"It's visited by almost two million people per year, and if you do a change such as this one, and people might decide, well, I don't agree with the change. I'm not going to visit this park. We're going to lose visitors. We're going to lose money.

"It might even have an effect on employment overall in the tourism sector. If I look at tourism, tourism normally contributes about 8.8% to South Africa's GDP. It was a little bit higher before the pandemic, and we haven't reached that numbers yet. So we cannot afford at this point in time, such a drastic change that might cost us visitors and obviously it will also cost us then money as well."

The DA's Willie Aucamp said this change could wipe out decades of tourism goodwill, and name-recognition.

"This international reputation is what makes the Park a defining attraction for tourists into South Africa who bring with them millions of dollars, euros, yen, yuan, pounds among hundreds of others, into South Africa to grow our economy and create more jobs," said Aucamp.

"Our tourism draw, based on the international standing of our attractions, is essential for our economy – and therefore any political party that tries to destabilize the tourism sector must be committing publicly to destroy jobs and ruin livelihoods."