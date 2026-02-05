Kohler-Barnard denies mishandling crime intel in parliamentary testimony

On Thursday, she swapped her seat on Parliament’s ad hoc committee for the witness chair to testify on allegations made against her by KZN police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.





Mkhwanazi accused Kohler-Barnard of sharing classified information to which she was privy as a member of the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence.





The claims relate to the R23 million purchase of a property in Pretoria, described as a luxury hotel, with money said to have come from a Crime Intelligence secret slush fund.





Barnard says the information was already in the public domain.





" I believe that he thought I was a leak out of the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence, and it leaked all this information. However, the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence did not exist at that stage.





“So, all of this happened way before, and of course, I have no idea how the information about the hotel initially came to be in the newspapers."





