DA’s Kohler Barnard denies leaking classified information

Her name was brought up at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Thursday.KZN police head Nhlanhla Mkhwanzi testified that the disclosure affected the work of the SAPS Crime Intelligence Unit.Mkhwanazi accused Kohler Barnard of breaking the law and fuelling malicious attacks on crime intelligence.It has to do with a DA statement released in February where she raised concerns about the purchase of a R22 million property by the unit in Durban's Berea area.She divulged that the purchase followed another questionable property deal in Pretoria that was under investigation."So what we see here is a person who has the legal obligation to keep the mouth shut and go to the joint standing committee and present and ventilate on this and hold the divisional commissioner accountable, but she does not. She goes public,” Mkhwanazi testified.





In a statement, Kohler Barnard denied that the information she released was classified, saying the purchase were widely reported in the media already.



She said for Mkhwanazi to suggest that she could somehow be apart of a criminal syndicate, is absurd.



The commissioner said the attacks on Crime Intelligence ultimately landed at the Units head, Dumisani Khumalo.



Mkhwanazi on Thursday suggested that Khumalo was arrested earlier this year as part of concerted efforts to make sure work done in Gauteng to root out the criminal syndicates at the centre of his interference claims never reach finalisation.



He also accused National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams of leaking classified information and being behind a criminal complaint that led to Khumalo's arrest.





