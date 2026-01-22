KNP flood damage could run into R500m, says Aucamp

Briefing the media in Cape Town on Thursday, Aucamp said roads, bridges, staff villages, tourist facilities, and water and electrical systems were affected, with 15 camps closed and tourism operations suspended.





The minister said that despite the destruction, no lives were lost.





He added that SANParks has launched the Kruger Recovery Fund to support rapid restoration efforts.





“This is a fund that will enable us to get money from donors, from a R10 donation from a student to several million rands of donations from corporate entities that are willing to help us rebuild Kruger,” said Aucamp, adding that proper assessments have not been done, as several areas remain flooded.





Aucamp also confirmed the existence of a second external fundraising initiative, the Kruger Flood 2026 Fund, managed by the Honorary Rangers and the internationally acclaimed author Tony Park.





“I am grateful to the Honorary Rangers and Mr Park for their support and enthusiasm for saving our beloved Kruger National Park. I believe that this is the beginning of history in the making.”





The minister emphasised that the SANParks Kruger Recovery Fund and the Honorary Rangers’ Kruger Flood 2026 Fund are the only two legitimate fundraising campaigns.





SANParks’ CEO, Hapiloe Sello, confirmed that in a week or so, SANParks will be able to determine the full extent of the damage caused by the floods.





“We have about 18 of our camps closed. We have begun mop-up operations.





There are some areas that are still covered by significant amounts of water, but in the main, the levels of water have gone down. The mop-up operations have begun, the assessment processes have begun.”





She added that about 500 staff members are still cut off from the outside world.





“We are delivering food parcels to them, but as the water subsides, we'll have to make a plan for moving them out of those camps,” said Sello.





