Knitted beanies bring warmth, hope to premature babies in Durban

But a heartwarming initiative is bringing some comfort to these tiny patients.

A non-profit organisation, Beanies4Babies, has launched at their first Durban-based hospital. They have donated 120 hand-knitted beanies to the neo-natal ward at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi.

The beanies, along with matching socks, were made by volunteers from across the country.

Launched in 2018 in Bloemfontein by Dr Johané Palko and Clarette Alfond, the Beanies4Babies initiative was born out of a medical student’s concern for fragile newborns. Dr Palko witnessed firsthand how premature infants struggle to retain heat, their larger head size, thinner skin, minimal body fat, and inability to shiver make them especially vulnerable.

What began as a small project has since grown into a nationwide effort. Today, Beanies4Babies operates in four provinces and supports 12 hospitals, distributing more than 1,500 handmade beanies and socks every month to help keep premature babies warm and safe.

Dr Ashmika Dowlath from Beanies4Babies says the project aims to help premature infants maintain body warmth, a vital part of their care.

"A baby born less than 2.5 kg is provided with a beanie and socks from the time they are born until they leave the unit and then on discharge."