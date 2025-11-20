King Shaka robbery suspects to appear in Verulam court

Police say the suspects tried to flee but were found hiding in a nearby bush on Tuesday.

National police say the suspects tried to snatch a traveller's bag before speeding off through the airport's boom gates in a hired car.

The SAPS says all four tyres were punctured by the spike barriers on the ground. Officers tracked the pair down by following the damaged vehicle's tyre and rim marks on the road.

The men, who had abandoned the car, were found hiding in the veld. A signal jammer and a hard drive were also recovered.

Investigators say the hard drive positively links the suspects to an earlier robbery in Newlands.

Police also found that the number plates on the hired vehicle had been covered with false registrations.

The duo is facing charges of attempted robbery and malicious damage to property.