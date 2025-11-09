King Misuzulu weds third wife

He's marrying Queen Nomazamo Myeni at the Royal Palace in KwaNongoma, becoming the King's third wife.





The traditional wedding ceremony is known as umgcagco.





Jabulani Maphalala, a historian and one of the King's advisors, told Newswatch about some of the rituals taking place.





" It starts with Umebeso, meaning the gift to the wife. That comes in the form of money being put on her clothes. That is the beginning, but it'll end in a traditional way.





"The bride sings, girls accompanying her, singing also their songs, and then the bride groom's supporters will also sing their songs."





He's further explained when they'll be considered husband and wife.





" The people on the king's side and those on the bride's side sit down and give the details of the health of their daughter and so on. That is the real end then of the wedding."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)