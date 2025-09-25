King Misuzulu slams ConCourt ruling allowing men to take wives’ surnames

Earlier this month, the country’s highest court ruled that a man may assume his wife’s surname or use a double-barrelled surname in marriage.





The court found that parts of the Births and Deaths Registration Act are unconstitutional as they discriminate on the basis of gender.





Under the current law, a husband cannot take his wife’s surname without permission from the Department of Home Affairs.





King Misuzulu voiced his disapproval of the ruling to a crowd in KwaDukuza that attended the uMkhosi weLembe commemoration.





The annual event honours the legacy of King Shaka Zulu, who was assassinated on 24 September 1828 at his KwaDukuza Royal Palace.





"I will emphasise this, let no man change his surname to his wife’s surname. It is a disgrace and signals the end of the world. Do not agree to it."





"Let us hold on to what we know and what was taught to us by our former kings, and not lose ourselves."





