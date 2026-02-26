King Misuzulu moves to overhaul Ingonyama Trust Board, amend Act

The monarch says amakhosi currently have no meaningful role in decisions affecting land held under the trust.





He's revealed that he will propose amendments to the Ingonyama Trust Act to ensure board members are appointed by the king rather than the Minister of Traditional Affairs.





King Misuzulu says he's appointed a retired judge and a senior advocate to lead the amendment process.





The monarch addressed the official opening of the KZN Legislature at Woodburn Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.





" This move will ensure that Amakhosi exercise direct control and oversight over all of the land. Gone are the days where government must make decisions on behalf of Amakhosi, as if Amakhosi do not have knowledge, experience, insight, or make their own decision,” he said.





"I've instructed my Prime Minister, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, to lead the delegation, who will engage with all 18 political parties presented in the National Assembly to secure their support for the proposed Ingonyama Trust Act."







