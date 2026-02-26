King Misuzulu to officially open KZN legislature on Thursday

The ceremony marks the start of a key two-day programme that blends tradition with the business of governance.

Thousands of guests are expected to arrive on Thursday morning including traditional leadership members, civil society and faith-based groups, as well as business, organised labour and members of the provincial legislature.





The king's address comes days after the Constitutional Court affirmed his position as the rightful heir to the Zulu throne, providing a legal resolution to the succession dispute.

In last year's speech, the monarch raised concern about the impact of climate change, urging government to take decisive action to protect communities from flooding and extreme weather.

Once Thursday's proceedings wrap up, the House will adjourn and reconvene on Friday for Premier Thami Ntuli's State of the Province Address.

Organisers say everything is set for the opening of the seventh administration of the KZN Legislature.





