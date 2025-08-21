King Misuzulu ‘no knowledge’ of R10 contribution proposal
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The Zulu royal house has distanced itself from a proposal that each Zulu person contribute R10 a month to the king.
It has issued a statement to clarify its stance on the issue.
The personal advisors of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini floated the idea recently, suggesting publicly that donations be made towards running the affairs of the Zulu kingdom.
One of the advisors, Professor Jabulani Maphalala, acknowledged it had not been discussed with the king.
He says the voluntary donations would be aimed at reducing the Zulu household's reliance on government support.
But the king's spokesperson, Prince Thulani Zulu, says the monarch has no knowledge of the plan.
READ: Ramaphosa defends recognition of King Misuzulu
"We hereby state unequivocally that His Majesty has no knowledge of such a proposal, nor has it been tabled, considered, or endorsed by the King's Council, the Zulu kingdom executive, or any recognised structure of the Royal House.
"This notion did not originate from, nor was it authorised by, His Majesty the King.
"All official decisions, initiatives, or announcements of the royal household are exclusively conveyed by Prince Thulani Zulu, the spokesperson of His Majesty the King and the royal house.
"Any statement or initiative that bypasses these channels must be regarded as unauthorised and without authority,” he added.
