King Misuzulu calls for unity following SCA win

The Supreme Court of Appeal on Monday ruled in favour of Misuzulu, upholding his position as the rightful king of the Zulu nation.

The High Court in Pretoria had initially set aside the President’s recognition of Misuzulu and sent the matter back for further investigation.

The appeal court overturned that decision, finding that the identification process followed customary law.

The court also dismissed claims that the president had improperly consulted with the then-KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala.

It follows a legal battle involving members of the Zulu Royal Family, President Cyril Ramaphosa, and the Minister of Cooperative Governance Velenkosini Hlabisa.





The fight over the throne began in March 2021, following the death of Misuzulu's father, King Zwelithini, and the passing of his mother and nominated successor, Queen Mantfombi, a month later.

Misuzulu was then nominated by the Zulu Royal Family as the new King, but some royal members, including Prince Mbonisi and Simakade, challenged this.

Misuzulu's spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu says the king has welcomed the SCA'S ruling

" This is not the time for celebration or division. It is time for the family to come together to heal and to serve the Zulu nation with humility and purpose under the guidance of his majesty.

"The Zulu royal family and the Zulu Kingdom executive will continue to strengthen traditional governance, empower communities, and preserve the rich heritage and cultural identity of the nation."





