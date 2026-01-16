Killer of KwaDukuza traffic official handed life sentence

On Thursday, the Durban High Court further sentenced Philakahle Dladla to an effective 40 years in prison.

The court heard that the 28-year-old, armed with a firearm, boarded a minibus taxi at the KwaDukuza taxi rank, posing as a passenger, in 2024.

He later forced the driver to take the Groutville off-ramp, where he robbed passengers.

During the robbery, Mariemuthoo Arumugam, a senior municipal RTI officer, approached the taxi while on duty.

Dladla then opened fire, fatally shooting the 50-year-old.

The NPA’s spokesperson in KZN, Natasha Kara, says the court heard emotional victim impact statements describing the lasting trauma suffered by Arumugam’s family.

“Dladla was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years imprisonment for each of the two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, five years imprisonment for unlawful possession of a firearm, and five years imprisonment for unlawful possession of ammunition. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

“The accused in this matter displayed no regard for the lives and safety of others. We hope that the sentences imposed serve as a deterrent to like-minded individuals.”