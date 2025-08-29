 Kidnapped Umlazi boy found dead, woman arrested
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi

The search for a missing five-year-old boy in Umlazi has come to a tragic end.

Celumusa Zulu

Police have recovered Ntobeko Xaba's body from a river after making an arrest in what appears to be a kidnap for ransom case. 


The preschooler went missing exactly a week ago. 


Little Xaba is believed to have been taken while he was playing outside his home in Umlazi's Q-Section. 


The child's family says the next day, they received a ransom demand of R60,000. 


Police arrested a 39-year-old suspect, who they believe was known to the child, in Umzimkhulu on Wednesday.


KZN spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, says her arrest led officers to the discovery of the child's body yesterday afternoon. 


"Investigations pointed to the suspect the child's neighbour, who had fled to Umzimkhulu. The investigations led the police to a river in Q-Section where the child's body was found wrapped in a blanket."


Investigations are underway into charges of kidnapping, extortion and murder.

