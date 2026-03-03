Kidnapped Paddock man rescued, four arrested

The suspects were cornered at a retail shop on St George’s Street, before the victim was later found alive in Mayville.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Paul Mngwaza says teams were mobilised after a family in Paddock on the South Coast reported the kidnapping on Sunday.

"Police officers, who are members of the Counter Narcotics Unit and Provincial Organised Crime Threat Desk, received information that the suspects were inside one of the retail shops on St George's Street in Durban.

“The team summoned the assistance of the Durban Central Crime Prevention, who were in close proximity to the suspects' location, to corner them before they could get away.

“The three suspects were successfully arrested. Police searched their vehicle and recovered two of the victim's bank cards as well as a cellphone SIM card. The arrested suspects were detained and charged with kidnapping."

Further investigations led police to Mayville, where the victim was located alive and a fourth suspect was taken into custody.

The accused are expected to appear in the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

