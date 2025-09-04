Kidnapped Indian businessman rescued in Alexandra

A suspected Mozambican kidnapping kingpin was killed during the shooting with police near the R21 in Kempton Park.





The businessman, who was abducted in July, was found alive in a shack shortly after midnight on Thursday.





His rescue followed a high-stakes confrontation on Wednesday evening along the R21, where the alleged mastermind — known by the alias “Dollarman” — was killed after opening fire on officers.





ALSO READ: Kidnapped Umlazi boy found dead, woman arrested





Police say “Dollarman” was a notorious cross-border kidnapper, wanted in Mozambique and listed on SERNIC’s wanted persons database for multiple ransom kidnappings.





In South Africa, he was linked to at least five kidnapping-for-ransom cases, as well as housebreaking, carjacking, and possession of unlicensed firearms.





National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed his death marked a major breakthrough in the fight against organised kidnapping syndicates.





NOW READ: Security company warns families about rise in kidnapping at malls





"The suspect was a known kingpin on both sides of the border. His neutralisation will send a strong message to these syndicates that the SAPS is relentless in its pursuit of criminals who terrorise our communities."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)