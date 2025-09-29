Khumalo: Organised crime cartels played role in shutting KZN task team
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo has told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that he would present evidence on the role played by organised crime cartels in the attempt to close the KZN Political Killings Task Team.
“It is my view that the attempt to disband the Political Killings Task Team was due to the influence of a particular organised crime cartel over the Ministry of Police, as well as the South African Police Service, who mistakenly thought that the Political Killings Task Team was investigating the same cartel,” he told the commission on Monday morning.
Khumalo began testifying on Monday.
The hearings are probing KZN police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's claims of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.
Khumalo, who is central to the claims, led a team comprising task team members and Gauteng detectives investigating an alleged well-connected criminal syndicate.
In his evidence, Mkhwanazi suggested that Khumalo's arrest earlier this year was part of a concerted effort to prevent their work to root out the syndicate from being finalised.
Khumalo presented a 78-page statement to the commission in Pretoria, and said part of his evidence will need to be heard in camera:
“But alongside this evidence set out in this statement, there is also considerably more evidence at my disposal that cannot be shared in a public space. Sharing some of the evidence will expose our methodologies, our informants, and the resources. Also, sharing some of the information will compromise the same ongoing investigation.”
