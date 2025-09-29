Khumalo lifts lid on ‘Big Five’ cartel at Madlanga Commission
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo has lifted the lid on a cartel called the 'Big Five' that's said to be behind an attempt to disband the KZN Political Killings Task Team.
Khumalo says the cartel comprises several syndicates spanning international drug trafficking, contract killing, cross border vehicle hijacking, tender fraud, kidnappings and extortion.
“The Big Five has already penetrated the political sphere, and there are documented cases of high-profile connections in the political arena. Senior politicians alleged to be complicit and or wilfully blind to the syndicate operations.”
Khumalo has revealed at the Madlanga Commission the five main individuals he says are behind the so-called 'Big five'.
He's named Gauteng businessman Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, who is currently behind bars for attempted murder.
Another businessman and suspected kingpin Katiso Molefe has also been named. Molefe is alleged to be behind the killing of Oupa Sefoka, also known as DJ Sumbody.
The identities of the other three alleged leaders were not revealed.
Khumalo says the cartel operates out of several provinces.
The Big Five's main operational area is Gauteng while they also operate out of KZN, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.
He says KZN is significant due to its ports and transportation infrastructure.
Khumalo says the cartel runs like a business, with members receiving a salary.
“It is a very strict recruitment strategy or process because one of the objectives of the cartel is to remain in operations for a very long time. That is dependent on strong connections within the operation area. It is an ongoing effort to cultivate relationships with politicians, law enforcement officers, and business leaders within the operation area.”
