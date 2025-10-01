Khumalo illness sees postponement of Madlanga Commission hearings

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said a decision on whether proceedings will resume on Thursday will be announced in due course.

Khumalo has been giving evidence on alleged links between businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, Brown Mogotsi and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

“It is very important for us to say that the hearing was scheduled to start at 9:30 am. There is nothing out of the ordinary except that General Khumalo is not feeling well. Justice Madlanga took the decision to adjourn for the day instead,” Michaels said.

On Tuesday, Khumalo testified about the so-called “Big Five” criminal cartel and its infiltration of politics and policing structures.

Khumalo said on the cartel’s political reach, “The 'Big Five' has already penetrated the political sphere and there are documented cases of high-profile connections in the political arena.”

On the figures involved, he said Katiso ‘KT' Molefe and Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala are linked to the 'Big Five' cartel, implicated in drug trafficking, tender fraud, and contract killings.

On alleged influence-peddler Brown Mogotsi, Khumalo told the commission that Mogotsi uses his influence within the SAPS and the ministry to manipulate SAPS processes so as to frustrate criminal investigations into Vusimuzi Matlala.

On Mogotsi’s claims of high-level support, he said Mogotsi purports to have been acting in this regard with the support of Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu as well as his chief of staff and Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

On the cartel’s structure, he said the syndicates, which are operational units of the cartel, consist of between 10 and 12 members who are recruited based on their experience in terms of dealing with one of the commodities that the cartel specialises in.

“What the chats demonstrate is that organised crime has managed to infiltrate … EMPD at the very highest level,” he said.

Khumalo also told the commission that Matlala’s associates allegedly funded ANC events and secured government contracts through pressure and manipulation.

He claimed Mogotsi leaked classified SAPS information and intervened to protect tenders benefiting a Matlala-linked company, Medicare 24, in Tshwane.

Khumalo was due to continue unpacking WhatsApp exchanges said to show how Mogotsi acted as a middleman for Matlala and possibly linked him to Mchunu.

Police chief Fannie Masemola have given an update on the health of Crime Intelligence boss, Dumisani Khumalo'

Khumalo pulled out of his third day of testimony at the Madlanga Commission after falling ill shortly before taking the stand at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Proceedings were adjourned for the day.

Khumalo was in the middle of providing cellphone evidence, allegedly between an alleged cartel leader, Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala and businessman, Brown Mogotsi, who's been linked to suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

National police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, says Khumalo is receiving the best medical care...

" General Masemola is in contact with the senior officer and confirms that he is in good spirits and taking health advice from his physician. The General's health is receiving priority and the Madlanga Commission will be kept abreast of all developments pertaining to his condition as well as when he will be available to continue with his testimony."

