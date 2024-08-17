Bonginkosi Khanyile arrested over pre-election threats of violence

Hawks members from KwaZulu-Natal Crime Against The State unit arrested the 34-year old Khanyile for the contravention of Riotous Assemblies Act and conspiracy to commit public violence.

During a press briefing which was held in Johannesburg in March this year, Khanyile threatened "to declare war" if the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) removes former president Jacob Zuma or the party from the ballot.





“It is alleged that Khanyile made a public announcement which was in contravention of the riotous assemblies Act.





The essence of the announcement was to instigate the citizens of South Africa to protest and commit acts of violence all over the country should the political party of his choice not be on the ballot paper,” said Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale.





Mogale further said that the announcement by Khanyile also implied that South Africans must gather and repeat the looting that took place in July 2021.





Khanyile faces similar charges as an alleged instigator of the deadly July 2021 riots that left more than 300 people dead and parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal mainly in economic ruin.





For his March utterances, a criminal case was reported against Khanyile at the Brixton police station, and he was arrested at Durban Magistrate Court while appearing for the 2021 matter.





He was released on bail and will re-appear in the same court on 23 September 2024 for both cases.





At the same time, Khanyile was fined R150 000 by the Electoral Commission over the same incident.





